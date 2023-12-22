CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 1.72% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $30.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

