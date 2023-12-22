Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

