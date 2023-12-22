CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

