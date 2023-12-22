SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,692 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $139,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $189.44 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $166.06 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

