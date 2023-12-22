Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

