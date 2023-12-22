SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 662,851 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SEA worth $42,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,359,646,000 after purchasing an additional 673,845 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in SEA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in SEA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of SE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

