Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $656,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,463,000 after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

