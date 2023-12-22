Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,339 shares of company stock worth $10,615,559 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

View Our Latest Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.