Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

