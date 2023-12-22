Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $884,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

