Optimum Investment Advisors Has $39,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

