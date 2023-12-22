Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $32.16. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 45,665 shares.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

