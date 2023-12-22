Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 214.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $700.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

