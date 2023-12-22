CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $370,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.