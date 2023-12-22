Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $56,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

