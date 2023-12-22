Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $39.00 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

