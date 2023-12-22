Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 152,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

