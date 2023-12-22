Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,848 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

