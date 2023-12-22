Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

