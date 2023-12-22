Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.09% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $21.34.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

