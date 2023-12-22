DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Stake Boosted by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.94% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $397,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.