T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Stake Lifted by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF comprises 3.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 5.38% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.