ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Cut by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 13.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.