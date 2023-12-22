Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,599,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.