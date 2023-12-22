Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

