Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

