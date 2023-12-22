Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.26 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

