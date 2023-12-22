Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $538,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 120.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,753 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNG opened at $5.00 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

