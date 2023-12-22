Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

