Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,173 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 787.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.8 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Lincoln National Profile



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

