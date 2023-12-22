Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

