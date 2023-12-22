Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

