indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of indie Semiconductor worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 464,988 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,718 shares of company stock worth $1,804,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

