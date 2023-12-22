Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 97,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $21.98 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

