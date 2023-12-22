Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.88 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

