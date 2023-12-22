Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA comprises approximately 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $7,411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

BZH stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

