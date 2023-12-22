Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Interface accounts for 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Interface worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $12.53 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,253.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

