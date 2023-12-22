Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $971,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.27 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.60. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.06 million. Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

