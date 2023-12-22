Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after buying an additional 924,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

