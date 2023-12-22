Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Knife River accounts for about 1.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Knife River worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

