S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IMCB stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.43 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.