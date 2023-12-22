Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $129.16 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

