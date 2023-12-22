Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. ENI comprises approximately 1.4% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ENI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ENI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in ENI by 1,770.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.99.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.