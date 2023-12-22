CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Lowered by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. CGI accounts for 1.7% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CGI by 19.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,228,000 after acquiring an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $109.16.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

