Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Credicorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.07.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

