Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OGN opened at $13.60 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

