Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 10.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.