iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

