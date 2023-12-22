S.A. Mason LLC Sells 872 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

