Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

